Luke and Kylo’s Showdown In ‘The Last Jedi’ Looks Absolutely Glorious In 16 Bits

The first fire video of 2018 is here and it features two things we love and that is Star Wars and video games. Animator, John Stratman teamed up with Mr. Sunday Movies to put a SNES twist on the epic showdown between the Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker and conflicted force user Kylo Ren.

Also, go away right now if you still haven’t seen The Last Jedi.

Anyway, The Last Jedi’s force is still strong in the movie theaters as the film has raked in a billion dollars worldwide. This little 16-bit clip may help reinvigorate fans to go relive the Star Wars experience all over again. Again, if your one of those very few people who have yet to see The Last Jedi yet we are about to enter spoiler territory. So if you don’t want one the of the films most epic moments spoiled for you it would be wise not proceed.

NOW if you did, here we go, Stratman accurately captures every moment of Luke’s epic showdown with Ren, The First Order and their giant walkers.

Did a video with @mrsundaymovies Give it a watch. Start the New Year off right. https://t.co/SosTuNFPKK — John Stratman (@stratmasterj) January 1, 2018

Every last detail is depicted —from the word for word dialogue to Luke brushing his off his shoulder. We still get hyped just thinking about that moment.

It would be really dope if we could get an entire Last Jedi game completely done in 16-Bit just like Super Star Star Wars. So go on and relive Luke’s epic sacrifice all over again below and after that go see The Last Jedi, preferably in IMAX for the culture.

Photo: Disney Pictures