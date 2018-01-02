9th Wonder Shares Stories Of Kanye West Getting Boo’ed & Rejected While On The Come Up

Even though Kanye West is one Hip-Hop’s brightest stars he too had to grind as a new artist. Producer 9th Wonder shared some very telling stories of what Yeezy endured when trying to get in the game.

In a series of twenty plus Tweets, 9th Wonder detailed meeting Kanye very early on in 2003 when the Chicago upstart had the hottest hand in production but his solo career was still getting the cold shoulder.

I first met Kanye West in the Summer of 2003, at SMES Music Conference in Durham, NC…. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

Phonte spotted him standing in the hotel lobby of the Durham Marriott, so we walked over to talk to him. We introduced ourselves….his reply was “yeah man I know who y’all are man, I wanna do a song with y’all…”. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

So we met up with Kanye in the studio and recorded what some of y’all know as “I See Know”, along with the good brother Consequence. Kanye then said on the song….”I can’t front nigga u got some hot beats….” — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

After we cut the song….Kanye played us a few songs from the album that at the time….several labels had turned down…including his own…the songs he played us was “Work Out Plan”, “Jesus Walks”, “SpaceShips”, and a song he produced for Dilated Peoples. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

The two would bump into each sometime later that summer at a concert where ‘Ye performed and needless to say the crowd was less than receptive.

Order of show…Kanye went on 3rd, LB went on 4th…..Ye performed ONE song, “Through The Wire”…..to crickets….no one clapped, no one cheered…..even the dude running the music and video cut Ye’s backdrop short….Ye lost it. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

We went on to about the same reception. It was crazy because Jackie-O closed the show that day. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

Fast forward to West’s College Dropout tour 9th reminisced back to when John Legend was the opener and got boo’ed all through his set.

That same spring, Ye came to LDOC (Last Day of Class) at @DukeU. His opening act was a singer/songwriter who played piano. During his performance, the singer/songwriter asked could he perform one more song called “Ordinary People”, people yelled “NO! We want Kanye”. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

So….@johnlegend performed anyway through the Kanye chants and the boos. I didn’t see Ye again until later that year in Charlotte, NC… — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

He went to confirm that most consumers generally need some sort of co-sign or approval to open their ears to a new artist.

If I learned anything from the whole Kanye and @johnlegend experience…is that to this day…that chip on his shoulder is real. Outside of the tastemakers, people don’t listen to music. They watch, and they need qualifiers. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

No matter what…Artists…keep making music…people aren’t checking for it because they don’t know you, not because they took the time to listen. In time…..the 🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑 will come. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

I saw Kanye and @johnlegend perform “Through The Wire” and “Ordinary People” and get booed. People have no clue, fam. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) December 31, 2017

Crooner John Legend chimed in to confirm that Kanye suffered through multiple booing crowds as well.

People were booing Kanye at my show at SOB’s. He was just seen as a semi-known producer who was trying to rap. He opened for me and people were like “we want John!” — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 31, 2017

So the moral of the story is keep going, no matter what.

