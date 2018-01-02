9th Wonder Shares Stories Of Kanye West Getting Boo’ed & Rejected While On The Come Up

Even though Kanye West is one Hip-Hop’s brightest stars he too had to grind as a new artist. Producer 9th Wonder shared some very telling stories of what Yeezy endured when trying to get in the game.
In a series of twenty plus Tweets, 9th Wonder detailed meeting Kanye very early on in 2003 when the Chicago upstart had the hottest hand in production but his solo career was still getting the cold shoulder.
The two would bump into each sometime later that summer at a concert where ‘Ye performed and needless to say the crowd was less than receptive.
Fast forward to West’s College Dropout tour 9th reminisced back to when John Legend was the opener and got boo’ed all through his set.
He went to confirm that most consumers generally need some sort of co-sign or approval to open their ears to a new artist.
Crooner John Legend chimed in to confirm that Kanye suffered through multiple booing crowds as well.
So the moral of the story is keep going, no matter what.
Photo: 9th Wonder