WATCH: Police Pull Over Erykah Badu To Say “Hi”?

Erykah Badu sure does have a way with men. On New Year’s Eve, the Baduizm artist may have realized that her kavorka may just be too much to control as she found herself getting pulled over by police for no other reason than to say “hi.”

Wait, what?!

Taking to her IG Ms. Badu posted the encounter in which she asked the officer “And why are you pulling me over?” After leaning into the frame with a big smile officer fanboy simply responded “Because I wanted to say hi!”

While a few of her fans were outraged by the officer’s actions, Erykah herself seemed amused if not flattered by the length her fans would go through just to make eye contact. And if she wasn’t phased by it then why should we be?

Photo: WENN.com