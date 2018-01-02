Nick Cannon Claps Back At Critics For Working With Chris Brown On New Film

Nick Cannon believes that when it comes to domestic violence and past history of issues, Black stars face tougher scrutiny than their white counterparts. After being stopped recently by TMZ as he walked through LAX, Cannon defended working with Chris Brown on a new film despite the R&B crooner’s record on domestic violence and other publicized issues.

Nick Cannon thinks there’s a double standard in Hollywood when it comes to actors with checkered pasts … and it favors white guys over black guys.

Cannon quickly snapped back at our guy at LAX Wednesday when he asked Nick about all the hate over teaming up with Chris Brown for a new movie because of CB’s history with domestic violence.

“What about Sean Penn?” Nick asked, “They ever hate on his past and the movies he did?”

For the record — Penn’s faced allegations for years that he abused Madonna while they were married in the ’80s … but Madonna claims Penn never struck her. Brown was convicted of felony assault for beating up Rihanna.

Interestingly enough, some fans on Twitter applauded Cannon’s statements but there were many others who refused to excuse what Brown did back in 2009. The pair is working on a basketball-related film titled She Ball, which was announced weeks ago. Adding to the drama, staff who said they worked on the film are claiming Cannon has failed to pay them although that chatter hasn’t taken hold just yet.

It’s sad when celebrities get to live it up and their workers are suffering from not getting paid. After putting in hard work and not receiving anything in return around the holiday season is truly disturbing. #SheBall #NickCannon Pay Your Workers Man. — ❗️🖤Hollyweird News🖤❗️ (@HollyweirdNews_) January 1, 2018

We’ve shared some of the responses to Cannon’s quip below and on the following pages.

TY @NickCannon TMZ refuses to let @chrisbrown publicly move on from this 1 chapter what about Johnny Depp? Charlie Sheen Mel Gibson Emma Roberts Steven Seagal TommyLee ozzy osbourne mickey rourke Gary Busey Slash Tom Sizemore Christian Slater James Caan Dudley Moore Vanilla Ice — VeryNecessaryFashion (@verynecessaryfh) January 1, 2018

