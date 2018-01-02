WATCH: Timbaland Talks Working With Jay-Z and Addiction To Painkillers

Noah Callahan-Bever might be Def Jam’s new Executive VP of Brand Strategy and Content but that isn’t keeping him from finishing off his Blueprint series for Complex. For the season finale, NCB goes out on a high note and sits down with legendary Hip-Hop producer Timbaland.

During the 25-minute interview the 45-year-old producer opens up about everything from working with music greats like Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake to his battle with addiction to pain killers and overcoming those demons.

“I think whatever the feeling was that I wanted to create, when you take that pill it would happen.” After kicking the habit Timbaland says “I realized that I fell back in love with music again.” Thank goodness for that.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: WENN.com