Uncle Murda Comes Through With 9-Minute Rap-Up For 2017

Once again, it’s that time of the year for Uncle Murda to hit y’all with his year-end recap. Taking the yearly duties from Skillz, Uncle Murda spent 9 minutes recollecting some of the year 2017’s stand out moments and controversial scandals such as that whole Bobby Valentine escort thing.

“Bobby V you like trannies, no need to front about it/you ain’t come out the closet yet but got caught comin’ out it/you and Young Joc been gay for mad long/you probably paid for that dress that he had on!”

Okay then.

