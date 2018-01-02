Michael B. Jordan’s Alleged Fair-Skinned Boo Has Black Twitter In A Frenzy, Black Panther Still On Docket

Michael B. Jordan found himself becoming a trending topic on Twitter Tuesday (Jan. 2) but not for reasons connected to his upcoming role in Marvel’s Black Panther film. Instead, the chiseled actor has Black Twitter divided after the social media revelation of his rumored new girlfriend who does not appear to be Black.
According to TheJasmineBrand.com, model Ashlyn Castro and Jordan are seen in several cellphone camera clips looking cozy during a New Years Eve celebration, complete with an image of the pair allegedly holding hands. While Jordan has battled rumors of dating outside his race before, the chatter has exploded in epic fashion despite Castro looking to be a woman of color.
Across Black Twitter, people are calling out the contradiction in supporting Jordan’s choices to date who he wants but walking back that support for reasons that must be connected to Castro’s appearance. There’s also zany talk of folks saying they’ll boycott the film after this alleged love connection and its big reveal.
We’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages, including the original post from The Jasmine Brand.
Black Panther still on the docket though, let’s not get it twisted.
—
Photo: Getty