Michael B. Jordan’s Alleged Fair-Skinned Boo Has Black Twitter In A Frenzy, Black Panther Still On Docket

Michael B. Jordan found himself becoming a trending topic on Twitter Tuesday (Jan. 2) but not for reasons connected to his upcoming role in Marvel’s Black Panther film. Instead, the chiseled actor has Black Twitter divided after the social media revelation of his rumored new girlfriend who does not appear to be Black.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, model Ashlyn Castro and Jordan are seen in several cellphone camera clips looking cozy during a New Years Eve celebration, complete with an image of the pair allegedly holding hands. While Jordan has battled rumors of dating outside his race before, the chatter has exploded in epic fashion despite Castro looking to be a woman of color.

Across Black Twitter, people are calling out the contradiction in supporting Jordan’s choices to date who he wants but walking back that support for reasons that must be connected to Castro’s appearance. There’s also zany talk of folks saying they’ll boycott the film after this alleged love connection and its big reveal.

We’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages, including the original post from The Jasmine Brand.

Black Panther still on the docket though, let’s not get it twisted.

y'all hating on Michael B Jordan for finding love but had all the "yassssss" for Serena Williams. pic.twitter.com/UnswXiJ5jj — WorriedJulius (@FunnyJulius) January 2, 2018

Black women boycotting Michael B Jordan for dating a white woman… Yet finding "hope" through Meghan Markle marrying her white prince… We have to stop this menace pic.twitter.com/7fYcZ5iRxz — Formerly known as Guru Jeremy (@JCTheSexGod_) January 2, 2018

Michael B. Jordan said the craziest thing he's ever heard about himself is that he doesn't date black women & here y'all are talking about boycotting the most anticipated movie of the year because a celebrity you'll NEVER even meet, much less date, has dated outside of his race. — slim. (@KILAHstaysBASED) January 2, 2018

BW: "We don't care if BM date out just don't bash us" *Michael b Jordan dates white girl without bashing BW* BW: "Ew, that's disgusting" "I can smell the wet dog" "BM are race traitors" "she's ugly" "f*ck BM" Me: pic.twitter.com/NlQnhfMZFP — #HotepGawd (@RedskinsNeedAQB) January 2, 2018

Michael B. Jordan think he slick tryna keep his exotical white IG hoe girlfriend a secret since Black Panther coming out. I see you b pic.twitter.com/e3HJ0BpWZa — St. Dyana (@rudeyhuxtable) January 2, 2018

