‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Recap, “Single No Mingle” S8, Ep. 10

This week on Love & Hip Hop New York, it all hits the fan. Well, maybe not everything, they do have to leave some of this mess for next week.

Jonathan and Anais kick it at her crib, having drinks around the fire pit and she says she’s grateful Rubin is working late so they have the backyard to themselves. Before long, Rubin walks up on the two and has a seat next to Jon. Anais is visibly irritated.

Jonathan makes small talk with Rubin who shares that he had a long day at work. “Everything is just about paying your bills,” she starts. We do, and we don’t understand the issue with that. But more insight on that later. She says the emotion and romance that they once had, is lacking, and Rubin blames it on the kids. Anais shoos him away and Jonathan is in the dark about why she would do all that to her husband. “I found somebody else who tickles my pickle,” she says referring to Richie D. We guffawed.

Jonathan warns her, again, about Rich Dollaz, “I’m not telling you nothing Google can’t tell you.”

Photo: VH1

