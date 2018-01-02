Justin Timberlake’s Upcoming Man Of The Woods LP Gets Black Twitter Side-Eye

Justin Timberlake may have earned plenty of goodwill with the Black community by way of his dance moves and well-meaning soul rifts inspired by the likes of the late Michael Jackson and others, although he still has hell to pay. With the announcement of his upcoming fifth studio album Man Of The Woods which features production from Pharrell Williams and Timbaland, hints that Timberlake might be going the country route and Black Twitter came through the epic side-eye treatment via Twitter.

The trailer for Man Of The Woods hit the Internet today (Jan. 2) which showed Timberlake looking down-south rugged with a scruffy beard and traveling through the countryside along with one song that sounds primed for pop and country radio. Although there were flourished of old JT in some of the songs played, the trailer gives off the impression that Timberlake is ready to get down to his Tennessee roots for real.

Black Twitter, always at the ready with the slander, came through with the jokes and commentary and we’ve got some of our fave tweets below and on the following page. To be fair, Skateboard P appears to be giving Timberlake an epic co-sign at the end of the trailer so maybe it’s unfair to count the crooner out the soul food line just yet although that Janet Jackson apology sure would be righteous.

I'm also dead at everyone spazzing over Justin Timberlake "going country" cause of some guitars in a teaser trailer. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 2, 2018

Justin Timberlake been eating off our plate for years. — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) January 2, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »