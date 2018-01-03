Black Barbie: ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Recap, S1, Ep. 1

The Love & Hip Hop franchise is forever expanding. Last night, Mona Scott-Young took her talents to Miami with a whole new crew of people; a couple of easily recognizable names and a whole lot of drama.

Let’s get into it.

Miami-bred Amara La Negra is a strikingly gorgeous Afro-Latina rapper with Dominican roots; creamy cocoa brown skin and a huge curly Afro.

My Favvvvv Already😩 she’s beautiful and she’s touching on colorism ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼 #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/ePb6G9t2aX — Yahya 👑 (@Thats_Yahya) January 2, 2018

The episode begins with her preparing for her first meeting with producer Young Hollywood, with her mom in tow. “She sees what I don’t, sometimes.” Smart girl. But still, we get Hollywood’s reaction when he spots the two women waiting for him in a corridor. “You brought your mom?,” he asks incredulously. Maybe she could’ve relayed the details of the meeting to Mom later on.

Anyway, it seems like the meeting went well because later on, La Negra heads to the studio to sit with Hollywood and he exposes his weirdo mentality regarding her image. He says he likes to be “hands on” with whatever artist he’s working with. Um, typically that’s the manager’s job but okay.

