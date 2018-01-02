Dave Chappelle Said He Laughed At Louis C.K. Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Dave Chappelle wasn’t exactly stressing critics as his standup star continued to rise through 2017 with a series of Netflix specials, although some of his jokes upset many in the trans community. Once again the comedian took aim at a controversial topic that he’ll undoubtedly have to answer for after Chappelle said he found the sexual misconduct claims against fellow comedian Louis C.K. laughable.

Treading on the fine line of comedy and commentary, Chappelle referred to Louis C.K’s accusers as “brittle” and “weak” by saying they endured too much. While he admitted the direction of the joke was tasteless, Chappelle didn’t pull back his punches.

“I shouldn’t say this, but f–k it, [C.K’s] allegations were the only one that made me laugh,” he said in his “Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation” special released on New Year’s Eve. “It’s terrible, I know it’s terrible. I’m sorry, ladies … At the same time, you know what I mean, Jesus Christ, I don’t know, they took everything from Louis, it might be disproportionate, I can’t tell, I can’t tell, this is like where it’s hard to be a man.”

Chappelle, 44, went on to address C.K.’s incident with writer Abby Schachner, with whom he masturbated while on the phone. She told the New York Times that it was “one of the things that discouraged her from pursuing comedy.”

“One lady said, ‘Louis C.K. masturbated in front of me, ruined my comedy dreams,’” he said of Schachner. “Word? Well then I daresay, madam, you may have never had a dream. Come on, man, that’s a brittle spirit. That is a brittle-ass spirit, that is too much, this grown-ass woman.”

Chappelle went on to throw Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the joke, trying to make the larger point that what Louis C.K. was wrong but perhaps the reaction to the act was overblown or an easy moment to move past. What the fallout of these jokes will remain to be seen but so far, it looks like there will be plenty of chatter around this special in the days to come.

There have been some reaction on Twitter to Chappelle’s jokes and we’ve shared them below and on the following pages.

“Dave Chappelle didn’t use to be controversial, he’s doing it now for attention.” The same man who made a skit about a black white-supremacist in 2004?????????? — Aokiji クザン (@DukeOfZamunda) January 2, 2018

@netflix thanks for supplying a platform for Dave Chappelle's disgusting content where he openly mocks gay people and openly laughs at the sexual assaults committed by Louis CK and Kevin Spacey. — Hales (@smeddlesauce) January 2, 2018

How is @DaveChappelle going to say a woman has "a brittle spirit" for dropping out of comedy after being sexually harassed by Louis CK when Dave dropped out of comedy for like 10 years after getting laughed at? I like Dave, but that's fairly hypocritical of him to say that. — Jonathan D. Evenboer (@jde13X) January 1, 2018

