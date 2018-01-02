Is Cardi B and Offset Engagement Already A Wrap?

Hip-Hop’s most drama-filled couple is without a doubt Cardi B and Offset. However, speculation is that their engagement is already a wrap.

Why? Because Cardi has been spotted about town without that engagement ring on her finger.

Reports Page Six:

“The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted without her engagement ring on New Year’s Eve, following rumors that her fiancé cheated on her. The cheating buzz came to light after the Migos rapper was reportedly a victim of an iCloud hack, surfacing apparent images of him with another woman in a hotel bathroom.

Onstage last week, Cardi B appeared to issue him a warning, saying, “I let a n—a know though. You do that s–t again, you gon lose your wife.”

The “Cartier Bardi” rapper didn’t wear her eight-carat ring at the New Year’s Eve party she hosted in New York. The couple got engaged in October.”

Maybe the ring was loose and it’s getting resized?

Nah? What say you?

Cardi’s latest single, “Bartier Cardi,” just hit the Billboard 100, and she celebrated on Twitter, minus that aforementioned engagement ring.

THANK YOU GUYS FOR MAKING THIS POSSIBLE ..Bartier Cardi Enter at #14 on the hot100 pic.twitter.com/WAJBDfxATK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 2, 2018

Photo: Getty