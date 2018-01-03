Catholic Organization Takes Issue With Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” Video

Jay-Z‘s elaborate “Family Feud” video helmed by the brilliant Ava DuVernay has caught the attention of a Catholic organization that seemingly took issue with the backdrop used for the production. Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights President Bill Donohue took aim at the trailer for the song from Hov’s 4:44 album, calling the use of a Catholic Church “gratuitous” in his message,

Jay-Z’s recently released “Family Feud” video shows him walking into a Catholic church with his real-life daughter, rapping away—”Nobody wins when the family feuds”—as he struts. This is followed by a flashback scene where he is shown kissing a gal in her undergarments. Then Beyoncé appears, standing at the pulpit, wearing a navy blue outfit dressed like a queen. She is a priestess: she hears Jay-Z’s confession, apparently a statement on his real-life infidelities.

Is it anti-Catholic? No, it is not a bigoted assault. Indeed, it pales next to Jay-Z’s relentlessly racist (and anti-black) lyrics. But it is nonetheless gratuitous as well as exploitative, just the kind of thing we would expect from this genius couple.

The public reaction to the trailer and video has largely been positive, with many applauding DuVernay centering girls and women of color while placing them in positions of great power. Jay-Z nor anyone related to the video’s production has responded to Donohue’s comments.

