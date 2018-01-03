Hypebeast Alert: New Balenciaga Triple S Trainer Colorway Revealed [Photos]

One of the most popular yet confusing feet pieces got even more polarizing. The Balenciaga Triple S Trainer has a new colorway and it’s terry cloth soft.

With a scheme of white, grey, red and yellow colors on the upper panel and pink eyestays, this release features a lighter overall tone. Nevertheless it stays true to the original bulky frame and its’ signature triple stacked soles.

This new model is priced at almost $800.00. For all those curious or confused as to why (you won’t be the first or last) the sneaker uses premium materials including breathable mesh calfskin leather and suede for the upper panel. Additionally, the over-sized look is a thing nowadays apparently. #shrugs.

For humor purposes only you can read hype beast rationale on why the Balenciaga Triple S Trainers are a must cop here. More pictures on the flip.

Via Hype Beast

Photos: Balenciaga

