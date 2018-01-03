Beyoncé, Eminem, and The Weeknd Headline Packed Coachella 2018 Lineup

Coachella is always a hot ticket, but this upcoming lineup for the epic music festival will be highly-anticipated. It was announced that Beyoncé, Eminem, and The Weeknd will headline their own day over the course of Coachella, and the lineup features some of music’s biggest and brightest stars.

Coachella announced the lineup across its social media channels on Tuesday (Jan. 2), and the two-weekend event will delight a wide range of music lovers traveling from far and wide to Indio, California. Aside from the aforementioned headliners, SZA, Cardi B, Migos, Tyler, The Creator, 90’s fave Jamiroquai, Vince Staples and more will grace the stages. The Weeknd gets first dibs, with his set taking place on April 13, with Queen Bey taking command the following day. The first of the weekend events close out on April 15 with Eminem taking over.

Check out the Coachella 2018 lineup below. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 3PM ET and can be purchased here.

