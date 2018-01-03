Apple Will Replace Your iPhone Battery Even If It Passes Their Test

For the new year, Apple is in damage control mode after they admitted at the end of 2017 to slowing down older model iPhone batteries on purpose to “improve the performance of the phone”. After being slapped with multiple class action lawsuits the company formally apologized to iPhone users by offering them a discounted battery replacement.

Knowing that they ultimately are in the wrong they have even decided that they will replace your iPhone battery regardless if your phone passes the test or not.

Macrumors confirmed the iGeneration report, Apple will replace the battery of iPhone 6 or newer model even if it passes the diagnostic test Apple runs to see if the battery falls below 80 percent of its original capacity. So if you feel your phone is acting slow or you believe your battery is underperforming you can take yourself to an Apple Store and get your battery replaced. Apple’s change of heart in regards to who is allowed to change their batteries follows news of folks who went to change their battery when the program was kicked off this weekend were denied battery replacements.

Apple knows they don’t need any more lawsuits or bad press coming their way in the new year. Their stocks took a hit last year and the iPhone X is well underperforming as far sales are concerned reportedly. So they definitely need their 2018 to start off right and this move is a step in the right direction. Apple doesn’t want their rival Samsung who plans on releasing a new Galaxy phone this year getting any more momentum either.

Apple we applaud your efforts, we still feel these battery replacements should free, it’s not like it’s going to hurt your pockets honestly.

