Eminem, Travis Scott & N*E*R*D Headline 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival

The 2018 Governors Ball edition looks pretty lit. This year will have 60 plus emerging and legacy artists performing.

Taking place at Randall’s Island Park from June 1 to June 3, the festival will have the likes of Eminem, Travis Scott and N*E*R*D headlining. All three aforementioned acts have just released projects respectively (Revival, No_One Ever Really Dies, Huncho Jack) making these New York performances very anticipated.

Other noteworthy artists set to hit the stage include Post Malone, Jay Electronica, Vic Mensa, Lil’ Uzi Vert, A$AP Twelvyy, Westside Gunn & Conway, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and 2 Chainz. Full line-up below minus one artist who has yet to be announced.

In 2017 Chance The Rapper, Childish Gambino and Wu-Tang Clan were some of the key highlights from the three day show. You can purchase tickets to the 2018 Governors Ball here.

—

Photo: Getty