Not Gangster: Jeopardy! Contestant Mispronounces “Gangsta,” Loses $3,200

A Jeopardy! contestant got a harsh lesson in slang pronunciation after he lost money on mispronouncing a word by ignoring its phonetic spelling. In an answer to one of the trivia questions, the contestant lost $3,200 by saying the word “gangsta” the proper way.

As noticed by The Daily Show‘s Roy Wood Jr., a contestant by the name of Nick was up to answer the question “A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic” to which he answered “A Gangster’s Paradise Lost.” Trebek was going to let Nick cook but the judges weren’t rocking with the slang slip. However, Nick’s gaffe wasn’t as bad as this one.

In the same episode Run The Jewels got a little run in a category called “Band Stands,” and Killer Mike gleefully shouted out his joy on Instagram in being on the show while referencing his late grandmother, adding that they used to watch Jeopardy! together.

Peep Nick not keeping it “gangta” in the clip below. Hit the flip to see Killer Mike’s tweet about getting name-dropped on the show.

Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

