Boot Licking Black Sheriff Temporarily Banned From Twitter After Threatening Media

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, the President Donald Trump-supporting bootlicker who has a penchant for speaking out the side of his neck, went on one of his patented attacks against liberals but doing so in corny coon fashion. Clarke exploded on Twitter and users complained that he violated the network’s policy against violent speech thus leading to a temporary ban on the struggle surrogate’s account.

CNN reports:

Clarke was placed in read-only mode until he deleted three tweets that seemed to call for violence against members of the media.

In one of them, which has since been deleted, Clarke told his followers, “When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is to go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA”S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown.”

The tweet featured a graphic of Trump’s face superimposed on that of a wrestler holding another wrestler labeled “CNN,” while Clarke’s face was superimposed on a wrestler who is kicking “CNN” in the face.

Since Twitter is forever, some users snagged screen grabs of Clarke’s cornball attempts and being keyboard tough, and we’ve shared one of them below. Pretty sure the tap-dancing top cop will be back to his shoe-shining ways in no time.

Here's one of the silly @SheriffClarke tweets that no longer appears on his feed. pic.twitter.com/gJMYzqE0HI — Daniel Bice (@DanielBice) January 2, 2018

—

Photo: