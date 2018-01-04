Future Once Again Wipes His IG Page Clean To Start The New Year

With a new year comes a new slate, but Future seems to once again be taking the notion a tad bit to heart as he’s completely wiped his Instagram account of all traces of 2017. Future Hendrix pulled the same stunt at the beginning of 2017 when much to the surprise of his 11 million followers he bid his 2016 social media memories farewell and a good day.

After deleting everything on his page Future took to his Twitter account to simply say “2017 nobody safe.” Now he’s once again back to square one… on Instagram anyway.

At least we know he didn’t do it in response to a bad relationship with Blac Chyna.

You’d think with all the moves that Future made in 2017 including getting his own signature Reebok sneaker to collaborating with Young Thug on that Super Slimey mixtape that the ATL rapper would want to hold on to such memories. We guess that isn’t the case but if this method of striving to make new moments in his life worked before who’s to say it won’t work again?

After all, in 2017 it meant not one but two new Future albums in February.

—

Photo: WENN.com