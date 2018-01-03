Skyzoo Says Next Album Is “His Most Important Work To Date”

Skyzoo‘s ready to make noise in 2018 and he’s letting it be known that his next album isn’t just another music project, but something near and dear to his heart. Taking to his IG page Skyzoo has no qualms stating that his 4th solo project means the world to him,

Posting the album cover and tracklisting, the Brooklyn rapper calls In Celebration of Us, “Easily my most complex, most layered, and most important work to date, no debates. My greatest piece thus far.”

That’s pretty high praise for his own album. We hope Sky knows that he’s setting high expectations for his fans who are looking forward to this.

Peep the In Celebration of Us tracklist below and check for the album when it drops on February 2.

—

Photo: