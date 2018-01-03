Saquon Barkley Signs With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports

Saquon Barkley, a standout tailback who electrified fans while Penn State, just declared himself for the 2018 NFL Draft. Barkley took to Instagram to sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports group, sharing a photo of him and mogul standing side by side.

Barkley leaves Penn State after three seasons where he broke school rushing records as a freshman and sophomore. After the New Year’s Eve Fiesta Bowl game that his squad won, Barkley made his intention to move on to the next level.

Pro Football Talk reports:

Saquon Barkley has hired Roc Nation Sports. The two-time Big 10 offensive player of the year joins the firm that represents Rams running back Todd Gurley and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. Both were top-10 draft picks.

The firm also represents Browns coach Hue Jackson, and the Browns hold the first and fourth overall pick in the draft.

Of course, Barkley could be gone by the time the fourth pick is used; Colts owner Jim Irsay, during a Monday stream-of-consciousness press conference, at one point mentioned that the Colts now need to find another Edgerrin James-type running back. James was the fourth overall pick back in 1999; the Colts hold the third overall pick this year.

Barkley has been projected to go in the first round, although the draft is stacked with several players at his position although many cannot boast his numbers.

