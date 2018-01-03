Skillz Drops Uncle Murda Diss “Murda Gram”

They done brought the battle MC out of Skillz again. Specifically, it was Uncle Murda—that’s who catches slanderous bars in “Murda Gram.”

Skillz started the whole Year End Rap Up thing, but lately Uncle Murda has been dropping his own. But the former Mad Skillz was none too happy when the Brooklyn rapper said he snatched the concept with no regard.

Not only did Murda throw shade on his song, he also did it via DM. Which of course got screen capped for evidence.

So now, we have Skillz flexing his rhyme talents, while deriding Uncle Murda, over Jay-Z’s “Murdergram” instrumental. It seems like DJ Clark Kent tried to make things right, but Skillz wasn’t hearing it.

Spits Skillz, “Remind you of who the f*ck you are, you a comedian we don’t come to your for bars/We straight, on top of that you fake/N*gga you signed to G-Unit 10 years too late/And what I’m about to say might piss New York off, but you one of the reasons that New York soft/A worker, who could never be a New York boss/Smack that dirty fitted off your head, New York lost…”

For the record, Skillz is a battle-tested rapper. So Uncle Murda may want to take time with the retort if he doesn’t have one ready in the clip.

