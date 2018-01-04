Daz Dillinger ft. The Twinz “Hard Life,” Fat Trel “1-800-Call-Trel” & More | Daily Visuals 1.3.17

Does Daz Dillinger have access to the fountain of youth? Is it a chronic strain or something?

Until that question is answered check out Daz’s clip to “Hard Life” where he and The Twinz remind Hip-Hoppers how that you don’t have to go to the clubs in LA to get turnt up. Sometimes all you need is some homies, beers, dice and dominos.

Fat Trel meanwhile seems to prefer a quiet night alone in his visual to “1-800-Call-Trel” where he politics at home while Boyz n the Hood is projected onto a wall.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fat Boy SSE (yea he’s rapping now), Premadonna featuring Rich Homie Quan and Trick Daddy, and more.

DAZ DILLINGER FT. THE TWINZ – “HARD LIFE”

FAT TREL – “1-800-CALL-TREL”

FAT BOY SSE – “SUBTRACTION”

PREMADONNA FT. RICH HOMIE QUAN & TRICK DADDY”

YOUNG DOLLA FT. DREAM DOLL & GOLDE – “PIERRE BOURNE”

BRYAN CAMP FT. GUNPLAY – “WICKINIT”

CHRIS ORRICK FT. P.O.S – “YOUR AMBITION”