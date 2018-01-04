Bumblebee, A Transformers Spinoff, Is Really Happening [PHOTO]

Bumblebee is getting his own movie. Optimus Prime’s trusty sidekick seen in all the live-action Transformers flicks is getting his own spinoff, and today (Jan. 3), we get a first look.

Okay, it’s literally just a photo of an old Volkswagon buggy, but just roll with it.

We also know that Bumblebee will star Hailee Steinfeld (the girl in the pic), John Cena, Pamela Adlon, and more.

John Cena? Okay.

Another twist, the movie is set in 1987 in a Cali beach town where Charlie (Steinfeld) finds and revives the sentient alien being. Okay.

Bumblebee is due in theaters Friday, December 21, 2018.

Photo: Jaimie Trueblood/Paramount Pictures