Jobless Bum Kendu Isaacs Says Stress From Mary J. Blige Divorce Case Led To Hospitalization

Kendu Isaacs is either going through the motions of his divorce case with Mary J. Blige, or he’s running an epic swindle to get his monthly spousal support payments doubled. The jobless estranged husband of the R&B singer says he was hospitalized due to stress from the case and says he still cannot find work.

According to court docs obtained by The Blast, Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, who has been battling with the singer over spousal support, claims the ordeal has taken its toll on his health.

He says in the docs, “[Isaacs] has experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

Isaacs reiterated his financial hardships without Blige’s support, saying he is “unemployable,” paying his rent has become “impossible,” and without Blige he would be “destitute.”

The outlet adds that Isaacs is still seeking $65,000, up from the $30,000 he gets from Blige now.

What we’d like to know is what grown ass man can’t pay his rent and manage his life getting $360,000 per year?

