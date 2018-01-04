Bruno Mars & Cardi B Go ‘In Living Color’ For “Finesse (Remix)” Video

Bruno Mars recruited Cardi B for the “Finesse (Remix)” so you knew the video had to be lit. For the visual, the pair channel 90’s nostalgia including an In Living Color homage.

Besides the clothes (will there be a Cross Colours capsule?), everything from the skit television show’s classic intro to the set the Fly Girls got their dance on gets a homage.

Score yet another win for Cardi drops a kick off verse and ad libs.

Watch the “Finesse (Remix)” video below.

—

Photo: WENN.com