Kendrick Lamar & SZA Rock Black Panther Soundtrack Lead Single “All The Stars” [LISTEN]

The Black Panther film from Marvel dropping in just over month is shaping up to be an event. With the news that Kendrick Lamar produced and curated songs for the accompanying soundtrack with TDE boss Top Dawg, the lead single from the project, “All The Stars” has just hit the Web and features K-Dot’s TDE labelmate, SZA.

Produced by Al Shux and Sounwave, the bouncy upbeat track features strong vocals from SZA and a powerful chest-out verse from Kendrick Lamar.

“Tell me what you gonna do to me/Confrontation ain’t nothin’ new to me/You can bring a bullet, bring a sword/Bring a morgue, but you can’t bring the truth to me/F*ck you and all your expectations/I don’t even want your congratulations/I recognize you as far as confidence and calculated promises all in your conversation,” Lamar raps.

Check out the joint in the clip below. Black Panther hits theaters on February 16.

Photo: WENN.com