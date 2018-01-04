‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap, “Help Me Howard” S.6, Ep. 5

This week’s episode of Black Ink Crew opens with Ceasar admitting to the staff that the missing money was all just a “misunderstanding,” a clerical error, if you will. He says that “if Kit tells me money is missing, then money is missing.” But, um, Kit isn’t an accountant either, so there’s that. Sky’s tight now, for good reason; now that Melody has quit her manager position, she’s stuck in NYC having to manage 113th and Ceasar is headed back to the A.

Donna shows no remorse for her accusations that ultimately led to Mel leaving Black Ink. “Mel’s a bad ass manager anyway. And nobody needs her holier than thou attitude,” she says in her confessional. We’re liking Donna less and less this season.

So Mel was a bad manager because she wanted y'all to be serious and actually do good tattoos?? Mmkay #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/eI2huJnxwJ — мï©ħεℓℓε Ð (@MichelleSD1) January 4, 2018

