‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rah Ali Tried To Fade ‘Black Ink’ Star Sky At Diddy’s NYE Party

Don’t expect Rashida “Rah” Ali to ever get invited to a Sean “Diddy” Combs event ever again. The former Love & Hip Hop star deemed the “black carpet” at Diddy’s NYE bash as good a place as any to bless her rival, Black Ink Crew‘s Sky, with a proper fade.

You knew Rah was up to something when she said “hi” while also stepping out of her shoes.

Reports TMZ:

“TMZ has obtained video of a fight between VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star and “Black Ink Crew” bruiser Sunday night at Diddy’s crib in Miami, as the 2 met up on the black carpet.

You see Rah say “hi” to Sky, and then act like she’s going in for a hug … before grabbing the back of Sky’s head in an aggressive manner. Sky immediately starts hitting back, and the pair falls into Diddy’s Ciroc backdrop before being broken up.”

This is why reality stars can’t have nice things.

Also, for the record, we want no smoke with Rashida Ali.

—

Photo: Getty