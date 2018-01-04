President Trump To See Kendrick Lamar Perform Live, Yes We’re Serious

Donald Trump will get the chance to enjoy Kendrick Lamar perform next week. Whether he will sit down and be humble is doubtful.

Next week the POTUS will see the University of Alabama duel with the University of Georgia for the national championship. It so happens that K-Dot will be performing during the halftime proceedings. The college football game will take place Monday, January 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

His attendance presents what could be an awkward scene as Lamar has been quite critical of our head of state. Previously Kung-Fu Kenny threw some darts at Trump on “Heart Part 4” saying “Donald Trump is a chump/ know how we feel punk/ tell ’em that God comin’/ And Russia need a replay button/ y’all up to something.”

To add even further tension the city of Atlanta has also been very vocal of Trump’s headass movements; even protesting to the beat of Ludacris’ “Move B*itch”. Additionally this all comes after months of the President criticizing the NFL about players kneeling during the national anthem.

No word on what Kendrick plans to perform for his set but knowing his heart he will have some bars ready. In other news Lamar has just confirmed he and Top Dawg will produce Black Panther: The Album

