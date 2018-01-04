Ciara Shares Tasteful Thirst Traps Taken By Husband Russell Wilson [Photos]

Ciara has definitely been in sharing mood on Instagram lately and nobody should be complaining at all. Yesterday the “Goodies” singer tastefully showed off her goodies with the help of her Superbowl Champion QB, husband Russell Wilson. He is one lucky guy and these new photos express that he knows it.

Thanks, Russell.

Dressed in nothing but a white dress shirt (definitely Russell’s shirt) and adorning braids, Russell captures his wife’s sexiness and innocence from all the right angles. We knew Russ has great vision on an NFL field but who knew he also had a creative eye for photography?

Peep the eye candy below:

📷 @DangeRussWilson 😍 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

We got not just one but six photos of Ciara to fawn over on the gram with her giving credit to Russ. Each photo puts on full display how completely enamored Russell was with his wife at that given moment. Honestly, who can blame the guy at all?

Russell Wilson and his Seattle Seahawks may have been eliminated from the playoffs this year, but he is definitely winning at life right now. Also, he should seriously consider picking up a camera more often cause he got some skills, not to mention he has the perfect muse to practice with. Keep shooting Russell, we are always here for more pictures of your beautiful wife.

Just saying. For more photos from their impromptu bedroom shoot hit the gallery below, they are sure to warm you up on this cold winter day.

Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images

