Suspect Arrested In Rihanna’s Cousin’s Murder

Rihanna’s family might soon see justice for their recently murdered sibling. Police have a suspect in custody.

Local Bajan news publication Barbados Today is reporting that 23-year-old DaShawn Williams is in custody for the murder of Rihanna’s cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. The St. Michael parish resident was also formally charged for the homicide.

According to reports the alleged gunman show no emotion as the charges were read to him when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court. At the time of hearing Williams was not required to submit a plea. He has been remanded until his next court date which is January 31, 2018.

On December 26 Alleyne was walking back to his home when he was approached by a man who shot him several times. Tavon was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rihanna brought the horrific crime to light with a moving tribute via her Instagram.

Photo: WENN.com