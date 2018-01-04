The Punisher’s Opinion On The Alt-Right: “F*ck Them”

The white supremacist faction known as the “Alt-Right” have a habit of taking other peoples symbols and claiming them as their own. From Pepe the Frog to New Balance to Papa John’s Pizza, the alt-right like to get their Christopher Columbus on when it comes to everyday branding, but The Punisher is having none of that.

In an interview with Esquire, The Punisher star Jon Brenthal wasn’t exactly thrilled when he learned that the alt-right klansmen had decided to claim the famous Punisher skull logo as their own in their quest for white supremacy.

“F*ck them” Brenthal responded when asked about their use of the Punisher logo.

We wonder how alt-righters will respond to that. More than likely with the same social media slander that Eminem got when he dropped that anti-Trump freestyle, but that won’t do anything to phase Brenthal’s opinions on them or on today’s gun problems.

“Should there be a way that a guy with mental issues like the asshole in Texas can’t get guns? Absolutely. We have to have a dialogue, and that’s not happening.”

As for those soldiers who put their life on the line for this country and serve in the military with a Punisher logo on their person.

“I feel honored to play a guy who people putting their life on the line identify with.”

Well said, sir.

