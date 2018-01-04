Chief Keef Had All The Drugs In His System During Arrest in Miami

Remember when Chief Keef got bagged in Miami for a DUI back in April,? Well, it turned out that the Chicago rapper wasn’t just under the influence of one or even two things like most normal people— nah, he had 8 different substances in his system at the time of his arrest.



TMZ is reporting that the urine test Keef took that day reveals that at the time of the arrest the “Earned It” rapper was on Morphine, Codeine, Promethazine, THC, Hydrocodone, Norcodeine, Dihydrocodeine, and Hydromorphone.

How was this man able to even raise his arms past his waist?

Though the State’s attorney dropped the DUI on Tuesday it was only due to a scheduling issue. As of Wednesday, the DUI was refiled and Keef will have to face the charges.

