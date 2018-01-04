Kanye West Featured In New Helmut Lang Campaign, Solange Too

Could Yeezy be prepping for a career in modeling? Not really, but Kanye West is featured in a new Helmut Lang campaign.

The Helmut Lang Re-Edition campaign is collab with photographic project Exactitudes by photographer Ari Versluis and profiler Ellie Uyttenbroek whose goal is to document the “contradiction between individuality and uniformity.”

Cool.

So yeah, they got a picture of Kanye West, and Solange, too, rocking pieces from the Helmut Lang Re-Edition Volume 1. More Solange and Helmut Lang fits on the flip.

