Home > News

Kanye West Featured In New Helmut Lang Campaign, Solange Too

Kanye West is getting his 'Zoolander' on.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 36 mins ago
Leave a comment

Could Yeezy be prepping for a career in modeling? Not really, but Kanye West is featured in a new Helmut Lang campaign. 

The Helmut Lang Re-Edition campaign is collab with photographic project Exactitudes by photographer Ari Versluis and profiler Ellie Uyttenbroek whose goal is to document the “contradiction between individuality and uniformity.”

Cool.

So yeah, they got a picture of Kanye West, and Solange, too, rocking pieces from the Helmut Lang Re-Edition Volume 1. More Solange and Helmut Lang fits on the flip.

[H/T Hypebeast]

Photo: WENN.com

helmut lang , Kanye West , Solange Knowles

1 2Next page »

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE