War On Weed: Jeff Sessions Rolls Back Obama-Era Legal Marijuana Policy, Reaction Has Been Swift

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made it abundantly clear that he is no fan of the legalization of marijuana, and has issued the first of what may be several salvos regarding his war on weed. In 2013, the administration of President Barack Obama agreed to not interfere with states that have legalized marijuana use but Sessions is rolling back the policy much to the chagrin of pro-pot advocates.

The Justice Department on Thursday afternoon released a memo announcing that the so-called Cole memo — which ordered U.S. attorneys in states where marijuana has been legalized to deprioritize prosecution of marijuana-related cases — would be rescinded effective immediately.

“Previous nationwide guidance specific to marijuana enforcement is unnecessary and is rescinded, effective immediately,” the memo reads.

Two sources with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Hill early Thursday that Sessions planned on ending the policy authored in 2013 by then-Deputy Attorney General James Cole.

On social media, the reaction to Sessions deciding to rescind the popular policy has been going for hours and we’ve collected some of what we’ve seen on Twitter. Chief among the arguments made against the decision is that it will directly affect people of color and revive a long-running thought that the so-called war on drugs was detrimental to the lives of many.

The war on drugs didn’t stop drug usage; it just ruined a lot of lives. Jeff Sessions is reviving it because he believes in using the criminal justice system as an instrument of racial and economic control of poor people and brown people. https://t.co/XRd8OldE2N — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 4, 2018

"I used to think they were OK, but they are pot smokers." -Jeff Sessions in 1981 referring to KKK members who at that time were being investigated for lynching a Black man named Michael Donald in AL. — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) January 4, 2018

Dear Jeff Sessions, We believe that marijuana should be legal in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Sincerely,

America — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 4, 2018

