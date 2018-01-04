Nicki Minaj and Nas Break Up, Allegedly

Grand opening, grand closing. Nicki Minaj and Nas have broken up—and no, she isn’t pregnant.

TMZ is reporting this latest turn of the events, saying the Hip-Hop couple broke up a few weeks ago. That would mean the relationship was a wrap shortly after Thanksgiving, and this post from Nicki.

However, it means they called it quits about the time of this Queen of New York & Hip-Hop commentary on her born day.

Reportedly, they broke up due to living in different cities, but it was amicable.

Ladies and gentlemen, you may now shoot your shots.

