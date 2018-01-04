Home > News

Nicki Minaj and Nas Break Up, Allegedly

Try not to cry, but the YMCMB Barbie and God's Son have called it quits.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 3 hours ago
Grand opening, grand closing. Nicki Minaj and Nas have broken up—and no, she isn’t pregnant. 

TMZ is reporting this latest turn of the events, saying the Hip-Hop couple broke up a few weeks ago. That would mean the relationship was a wrap shortly after Thanksgiving, and this post from Nicki.

However, it means they called it quits about the time of this Queen of New York & Hip-Hop commentary on her born day.

Reportedly, they broke up due to living in different cities, but it was amicable.

Ladies and gentlemen, you may now shoot your shots.

Photo: Getty

 

NAs , nicki minaj

