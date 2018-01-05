London Jae ft. Tokyo Jetz “Not Locked Down,” Berner ft. Fresh “Gettin’ It” & More | Daily Visuals 1.4.17

Being in a loving relationship is the tops but when your partner is one of those clingy fools it can really sour everything.

London Jae seems to know this all too well and for the visuals to the Tokyo Jetz featured “Not Locked Down” demonstrates what it is what women do that annoy him.

Back in Cali Bay Area’s own Berner rides shotgun alongside Wiz Khalifa for his clip to the Scott Storch produced “Gettin’ It” where the two take in the scenery while inhaling tons of smoke from burning trees. And we ain’t talking about the smoke coming from that Thomas Fire either.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dreezy featuring 6lack & Kodak Black, Baka Not Nice, and more.

LONDON JAE FT. TOKYO JETZ – “NOT LOCKED DOWN”

BERNER FT. FRESH – “GETTIN’ IT”

DREEZY FT. 6LACK & KODAK BLACK – “SPAR”

BAKA NOT NICE – “MONEY IN THE BANK”

SLY DESILVA & JAGGER JAMES – “24/7”

ST. BEAUTY – “CAUGHT”