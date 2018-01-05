Prayers Up: Lady Of Rage In The Hospital

One of the Queens of Hip-Hop needs your prayers and well wishes. The Lady Of Rage is currently hospitalized.

A photo of the “Afro Puffs” rapper getting a visit in the hospital from Yo-Yo started making the Internet rounds on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

No word on why exactly Rage is hospitalized, but we hope she recuperates fully, for the culture.

Back in June 2017, Rage performed at Hot 97’s Summer Jam as a guest of Remy Ma.

Get well soon Lady of Rage.

