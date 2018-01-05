11 Tweets Perfectly Capturing The Greatness of Bruno Mars & Cardi B’s “Finesse (Remix)” Video

Bruno Mars and Cardi B got an early contender for video of the year with the clip for the “Finesse (Remix).” Since it dropped, the Internets has been showering the song and visual for its ’90’s nostalgia-inducing vibes.

While Bruno Mars is no doubt a generational talent, Cardi B made the track exponentially more fire.

I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse. She… https://t.co/X5ROXnUdko — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Real recognize real. That said, here are 11, or so, tweets that encapsulate why everyone is loving the the “Finesse (Remix)” so much.

Where is the lie?

Bruno Mars and Cardi B fucking killed it. I love the In Living Color theme of the video. Bruno fucked it up with the choreography and Cardi B killed her verse. It was so natural and she rode the beat perfectly. It was such a fun cute video. They did that. #Finesse — 🥀 (@MJStarLover) January 4, 2018

The ’90s really were the best.

This Cardi B and Bruno Mars brings you ALL THE WAY BACK #90sbaby #FinesseVideo #FinesseRemix pic.twitter.com/EvCg6zIzg5 — George Norwood (@myiceisblack04) January 4, 2018

Cardi B can do no wrong, right?

Cardi B snapped on Finesse. There’s not one beat that my homegirl can’t RIP. — tay the #1 mary j. blige stan (@LESBIANSIS) January 4, 2018

The Cross Colours-flavored gear was definitely on point.

BRUH CARDI B IN THE FINESSE VIDEO JUST GAVE ME SO MUCH LIFE I’M!!!!! i want neon clothes!! Rollie’s on my wrist!! wanna boss up! I WANNA RULE THE WORLD IN DENIM SHORTS AND A CROP TOP — Amber Scholl 💋 (@AmberScholl) January 4, 2018

So powerful, so emotional.

This Bruno Mars and Cardi B video for Finesse, literally made me cry and I don’t know why. Maybe it’s the In Living Color theme… I…. It…. it’s just so wonderful….Emotions are so stupid! — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) January 4, 2018

Yeah, Cardi B stayed winning in 2017, and 2018 is already no different.

Bruno Mars' "Finesse" was already fire, but Cardi B threw a barrel of gas on the remix and sent it over the top with a 90s-style verse that fit the vibe of the beat perfectly. Cardi's reign shows no signs of stopping, so ya might as well get used to her if you've been doubtful. — Matt (@mattwhitlockPM) January 4, 2018

But let’s not forget to give Bruno Mars his props.

Bruno Mars has never shown himself out to be a culture vulture. He completely respects Black culture and he creates amazing music that represents that. I never got the sense that he is mocking us whatsoever. Everything Bruno does seems authentic. #Finesse — 🥀 (@MJStarLover) January 4, 2018

Cardi B is all of us.

I wish i can make a video thanking everybody for the Amazing feedback but most importantly Bruno Mars for giving me this opportunity . Unfortunately i cant , I️ got a crazy allergic reaction and i look like a blowfish 😂😩 MAKE SURE YOU GET FINESSE AVAILABLE NOW ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 4, 2018

Wait, when did Bruno Mars’ 24K album come out?

A reminder that Bruno Mars’ 24k Magic album came out in NOVEMBER 2016! Sheesh, talk about extending an album’s legs!! A true “Finesse” indeed 🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6dYBGZ0Gqo — Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) January 4, 2018

#ForTheCulture, indeed.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B just gave us a 90’s vibe video for the culture 🕺🏾💃🏾 #FinesseVideo #FinesseRemix pic.twitter.com/qKqVy0Bnw3 — Jay Cam😅 (@yaboy_neutron) January 4, 2018

Good music definitely has healing properties.

i woke up this morning with some bad sinus problems, and then i listened to Finesse (Remix) and the sickness evaporated out of my body like in The Green Milehttps://t.co/1ZmRgforLz — twenty griffinteen (@griffinmcelroy) January 4, 2018

The Accuracy.

Cardi and Bruno took it back to the 90s with this in living Color theme I give it 2 snaps Finesse Remix pic.twitter.com/uWvaz8qtdo — DKT (@darleneturner53) January 4, 2018