Suge Knight Accuses Cops Of Eavesdropping, Requests Court Orders Be Thrown Out

Suge Knight has scrambled in every possible way to find an advantage and angle in his upcoming murder trial and levied an accusation towards the prosecution in hopes to get court orders thrown out. The former Death Row Records mogul says that prosecutor’s and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department have been eavesdropping on his calls since 2016.

TMZ reports:

Suge filed a motion, alleging prosecutors and the Sheriff’s Dept. “have secretly listened to every word” he’s had with his lawyers since August 22, 2016. He claims they’re eavesdropping on his attorney-client privileged conversations while he’s in County Jail, awaiting trial for murder.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Suge asks the judge to throw out all court orders — allowing the eavesdropping and limiting his jail visits — because they were made by a judge who later recused himself from the case.

The outlet added late Thursday night (Jan. 4) that Knight’s request was denied. The murder trial begins next week.

—

