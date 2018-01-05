Tiffany Haddish’s New York Film Critics Circle Best Supporting Actress Award Speech Was Epic

Tiffany Haddish made a big splash in the industry with her star-making turn in the 2017 surprise hit Girls Trip, and her star continues to rise by way of her infectious personality. The actress and comedienne once again stole the show after winning the New York Film Critics Circle Best Supporting Actress award, smashing the stage at the TAO Downtown while delighting her peers with rapid-fire jokes with plenty of humility.

Vanity Fair transcribed Haddish’s speech that she delivered on Wednesday (Jan. 3) noting that film critic Alison Wilmore filmed the entire speech. Haddish definitely appeared to be enjoying her specialty cocktail she named after herself, but not once did she miss the mark.

From Vanity Fair:

To get in Girls Trip was absolutely amazing. First off, I didn’t even know the movie was happening. I did a movie with Jordan Peele called Keanu, and we shot it in New Orleans, where I was a gangster chick. I was a different type of person, but the same. And I hung out with the crew. I always feel like when I work with people, I work with everybody—from the person that’s working the camera to the person that’s running the water to the person that’s putting the clothes on me, the person that’s combing my hair, my makeup, the person that’s like, “You gotta sign these papers.” I try to hang out with everybody. Because all of y’all make my money come through.

So now that I get to meet the critics, first off, thank you, guys. I don’t even—I don’t read reviews. I don’t. The most reviews you’ll see me read is something that either my publicist sends me and says, “Read this,” and I’m like, “You read it,” because if it hurt my feelings I’m going to cuss their ass out in my soul, and then I’m going to pray for them, and I’ll laugh. Because I’m super-sensitive. I don’t mean to be so sensitive, but that’s just who I am. And I’m not afraid to admit it.

And I know I’m going to do a lot of different things in this business. I’m going to be around here a long time. I’m going to be an old lady. I know some people in here are going to talk sh*t about me. It’s O.K. You know why it’s O.K.? Because you care enough to say something. If you didn’t say nothing, then you didn’t care.

To say she crushed the stage is an understatement, and the reaction on Twitter supports this assessment.

Watch the speech in the video below and congratulations to Tiffany Haddish.

Lesley Manville, accepting the NYFCC best screenplay award on behalf of PTA for PHANTOM THREAD, reads a message from him to Tiffany Haddish: “I know that everyone wants to work with you but may I please cut in front of the line” and then reads his phone number to the room — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) January 4, 2018

Tiffany Haddish: "There are a lot of people like me that you don't know about. But they're coming, because I'm keeping the door open." SHE OWNS THIS ROOM, and the world better be her oyster now. ❤️ #NYFCC — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) January 4, 2018

"I feel a little white, and a little boring." — Willem Dafoe trying to follow Tiffany Haddish. #NYFCC — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 4, 2018

Photo: Getty

