Twitter In Turmoil After Another Sex Tape Featuring Offset NOT With Cardi B Surfaces

The once-mighty union of Cardi B and Offset looks to be falling apart at the seams, and a new video that leaked to the Web appears to show the Migos in the throes with someone who isn’t his fiancee. While the Hip-Hop couple fought hard against earlier allegations of cheating rumors, the new footage has Twitter looking at everyone with an epic side eye.

The alleged sex tape leaked onto social media under the hashtag #Offset, and the reaction to the revelation has sent shockwaves throughout Twitter. Of course, the situation is even more likely to get its fair share of responses due to the fact Cardi B and Offset were defiantly pushing back against previous allegations only to have yet another accusation come through.

We’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages.

Cardi B when it’s time to perform her verse about #Offset pic.twitter.com/lc0ESJXBLy — Brittany🌸✨ (@GetEmB_) January 5, 2018

Me running to twitter from Instagram after learning about #Offset's hashtag pic.twitter.com/lHffJVglUq — Roxasmortis (@RoxasMortis) January 5, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »