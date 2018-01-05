Home > News

FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Premieres In March

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 3 hours ago
While Game of Thrones has practically been delayed until oblivion, fans of FX’s Atlanta have just been blessed. The series starring Donald Glover’s season 2 premiere date has been revealed. 

The antics of Ern, Darius and Paperboy will be returning to the small screen on March 1, at least per @ChildishNews on Instagram—and that’s what the show’s website says.

Also, some cryptic photos of have just been posted to the show’s proper IG page (the second pick below has “3.1,” so it’s lit.

