Lupe Fiasco Has Beef With Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “All The Stars” Artwork

Lupe Fiasco apparently didn’t like what he saw in Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” single cover art, saying it looked much like his own cover for his Drogas Wave project. In now-deleted tweets, the Chicago MC showed side by side comparison of the two projects and made comments that seemed to suggest K-Dot was biting his style.

“Even I admit this is a little too close for comfort…damn now I guess I need a new album cover,” Fiasco tweeted with a sad emoji. He also tweeted, “‘no matter how far you go…you will reflect me’” before alluding to Kendrick borrowing the inspiration for his original Untitled album cover from Lupe’s Food And Liquor II cover, which is also a solid black design. Lupe found further similarities in the “backwards album” concepts that Tetsuo & Youth and DAMN. shared.

The covers for “All The Stars” and Drogas Wave do have some resemblance. Both covers have circular shapes in the midst of blackness, though “All The Stars” depicts faraway stars and Lupe’s design appears to depict cocaine. Though Lupe said he was going to change his cover at first, he changed his mind and stated in another deleted tweet that, “we gone keep it because I made it and it’s dope but I want everybody to mark the date so that y’all don’t retroactively accuse of biting K-Dots album art when Wave drops…ok?”

The outlet grabbed a screen cap of the tweets, which can be seen below. Does Lupe Fiasco have a point here or is it just a wild coincidence?

