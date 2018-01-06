Orange Overlord Of Chaos Cheeto Trump Bills Himself As A “Stable Genius

President Donald Trump has been battling questions about his mental fitness after a tell-all book from author Michael Wolff suggested that the former business mogul is mentally unraveled. Saturday morning, President Trump fired off a series of tweets hitting back at critics and labeled himself a “very stable genius.”

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence…..,” Trump tweeted.

He added, “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.”

Trump ended the string with, “ro President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”

Yes folks, this man is the leader of the United States and easily the most powerful man in the nation tweeting like a petulant 12-year-old boy who got turned down at the sock hop.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

—

Photo: WENN