Diddy’s Son King Combs Featured In New Dolce & Gabbana Campaign [Photos]

The rapper/model doesn't fall far from the tree.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 41 mins ago
King Combs is getting his Zoolander on. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son is featured in Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2018 campaign. 

Reports Page Six:

“Photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli shot the Italian-holiday-themed campaign, which is aimed at millennials.

Christian — who is also a hip-hop artist — first walked for the Italian designers’ menswear line last summer, and appeared again last fall.

He released a single called “Feeling Savage” in late December and is expected in Milan next week for men’s fashion week.”

Can’t stop won’t stop is clearly looking like a family motto.

Christian “King” Combs mother is model Kim Porter, so he’s taking up after both of his parents.

More images on the flip.

Photo: Getty

Dolce & Gabbana , King Combs

