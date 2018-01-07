Diddy’s Son King Combs Featured In New Dolce & Gabbana Campaign [Photos]

King Combs is getting his Zoolander on. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son is featured in Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2018 campaign.

Reports Page Six:

“Photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli shot the Italian-holiday-themed campaign, which is aimed at millennials.

Christian — who is also a hip-hop artist — first walked for the Italian designers’ menswear line last summer, and appeared again last fall.

He released a single called “Feeling Savage” in late December and is expected in Milan next week for men’s fashion week.”

Can’t stop won’t stop is clearly looking like a family motto.

Christian “King” Combs mother is model Kim Porter, so he’s taking up after both of his parents.

More images on the flip.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3Next page »