H&M Used Black Boy For Racist “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” Photo, Offers Weak Apology

Popular fashion retailer H&M found themselves on the wrong side of online discussion after the company posted an image of a Black boy wearing a racially insensitive slogan. The hoodie, adorned with the words “coolest monkey in the jungle,” sparked a flurry of angry tweets across social media prompting the company to offer a rather weak apology.

The trending topic “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” has been going strong since Sunday night (Jan. 7) and is still nationally trending on Twitter today. As several pointed out, another child model, presumed to be white, is seen in a similar hoodie getup but his slogan read “Mangrove Jungle Survival Expert” and we suppose nobody at H&M’s marketing team had to vision to see that it was problematic.

Not that any of this will stop the malnourished and fake trendy from shopping at H&M, while users on Twitter all but canceled the company. But while H&M apologized for the image according to a CNN Money report, it was still reportedly selling the hoodie so how’s that for an apology? However, in our search, we couldn’t find any images of the hoodie.

There is a hashtag calling for a boycott of H&M trying to grow legs too as the morning rages on. We’ll keep you updated if it picks up in speed.

Check out some of the responses to H&M’s “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” image.

Urm?? H&M. So you put the black boy in a "coolest monkey in the jungle" hoody but the white boy as the "survival expert". Since when was one human and the other an animal. Can't tell me you didn't think this through!! I know they're kids and all but?? ….I dunno yall pic.twitter.com/e4cLMWxP5z — Aisha (@AishaBenmeriem) January 8, 2018

I think @HM knew exactly what they were doing with their controversial "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle" stunt featuring a little black boy, while the little white boy in their ad wears a "Survival Expert" hoodie. It's called free publicity and it was intentional. pic.twitter.com/9KuBknOZ6U — Helena Baptiste 🕊️ (@sumbodysbabygrl) January 8, 2018

.@hm this is inappropriate, offensive, and racist. Why is the white kid "a jungle survivor" and the black kid the "coolest monkey in the jungle"? How do you think this is okay? REMOVE this and the clothing piece. This is completely distasteful! #racist #hm https://t.co/uati7eI0Io pic.twitter.com/WSF9Wiksio — Selene Arianela (@ArianelaSelene) January 8, 2018

