H&M Used Black Boy For Racist “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” Photo, Offers Weak Apology

Popular fashion retailer H&M found themselves on the wrong side of online discussion after the company posted an image of a Black boy wearing a racially insensitive slogan. The hoodie, adorned with the words “coolest monkey in the jungle,” sparked a flurry of angry tweets across social media prompting the company to offer a rather weak apology.
The trending topic “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” has been going strong since Sunday night (Jan. 7) and is still nationally trending on Twitter today. As several pointed out, another child model, presumed to be white, is seen in a similar hoodie getup but his slogan read “Mangrove Jungle Survival Expert” and we suppose nobody at H&M’s marketing team had to vision to see that it was problematic.
Not that any of this will stop the malnourished and fake trendy from shopping at H&M, while users on Twitter all but canceled the company. But while H&M apologized for the image according to a CNN Money report, it was still reportedly selling the hoodie so how’s that for an apology? However, in our search, we couldn’t find any images of the hoodie.
There is a hashtag calling for a boycott of H&M trying to grow legs too as the morning rages on. We’ll keep you updated if it picks up in speed.
Check out some of the responses to H&M’s “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” image.
Photo: Getty