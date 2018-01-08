Oprah’s Golden Globes #MeToo Speech Was Everything

Could Oprah Winfrey be the next President of the United States? That’s what many across media and social media are saying after her speech at last night’s (Jan. 7) Golden Globes.

Oprah was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, making her the first Black woman to ever win the lifetime achievement award and honor.

You knew it was about to be real when she opened her speech bigging up Sidney Poitier and his Oscar win in 1964.

“Up to the stage came the most elegant man I had ever seen,” she remembered. “I remember his tie was white and of course his skin was black. I’d never seen a Black man recognized like that. I tried many many times to explain what a moment like that means to a little girl, a kid watching from the cheap seats, as my mom came through the door, bone-tired from cleaning other peoples’ houses.”

Powerful.

Oprah also used her speech to address the #MeToo movement and it was stirring, to say the least.

“She lived, as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men,” said Oprah after telling the story of Recy Taylor, a Black woman brutally raped by six white men in 1944.

She added, “For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power to those men, but their time is up,” said Oprah to applause. “Their time, is up!”

Watch the entire speech below. Oprah 2020? Why not?

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

